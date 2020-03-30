Coronavirus | 2 Army personnel test positive

Two personnel of the Army tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases to three. They are a Colonel in Kolkata and a Junior Commissioned Officer in Dehradun.

“Necessary contact tracing has been done, and the identified persons have been quarantined. The two affected persons are keeping good health, and their condition is stable,” an Army officer said.

Both had history of travel in the first and second week of this month, and they had gone to Delhi, the officer said.

Earlier, a 34-year-old jawan of Ladakh Scouts in Leh tested positive, contracting the virus from his father who had tested positive on his return from a pilgrimage in Iran. The jawan has made an uneventful recovery, the Army said.