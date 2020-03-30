Coronavirus | 2 Army personnel test positive

Two personnel of the Army tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases to three. They are a Colonel in Kolkata and a Junior Commissioned Officer in Dehradun.
“Necessary contact tracing has been done, and the identified persons have been quarantined. The two affected persons are keeping good health, and their condition is stable,” an Army officer said.
Both had history of travel in the first and second week of this month, and they had gone to Delhi, the officer said.
Earlier, a 34-year-old jawan of Ladakh Scouts in Leh tested positive, contracting the virus from his father who had tested positive on his return from a pilgrimage in Iran. The jawan has made an uneventful recovery, the Army said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.