Coronavirus | 1.81 lakh cases, 3,500 deaths reported

Chennai

27 May 2021 22:43 IST

18.86 lakh vaccine doses were given across the country.

India recorded 1,81,513 new COVID-19 cases and 3,562 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,75,49,683 cases and 3,18,827 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 33,361 new infections, followed by Karnataka (24,214) and Kerala (24,166). Maharashtra recorded 884 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (476) and Tamil Nadu (474). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 21.58 lakh samples were tested in the country on Wednesday (the results for which were made available on Thursday), which is around 60,000 fewer tests than those conducted on Tuesday. However, it is 1.03 lakh more tests than those conducted on the previous Wednesday (May 19). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 10.9% on May 26 compared to 16% recorded a week before.

About 18.86 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday, which is 1.53 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 7.2 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago.

On May 26, India had administered an average of 17 lakh doses daily, which is higher than the 13.63 average daily doses administered until a week before (May 19). Until May 27, about 17% of India’s adult population, 37.1% of the 45+ population and 42.3% of those aged above 60 had been vaccinated with at least one dose.