Coronavirus | 165 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

On Friday, 165 more COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha, taking its total to 4,677, officials have said.
Of the new cases, 140 were detected in temporary quarantine centres set up for the Odia migrant workers returning from other States. The remaining 25 were local contacts.
The number of active cases stands at 1,366. So far, 3,299 persons have recovered, according to the State Health Department.
Meanwhile, the State government announced that it has formed an inter-ministerial committee to help the distressed MSME sector. The government has fixed a target of ₹38,000 crores to lend to the distressed MSMEs.
A webinar session was also conducted, in collaboration with the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), for the frontline workers such as village-level child protection committees, Anganwadi workers, lady supervisors and teachers on ‘Tackling COVID-19’s Hidden Crisis: Ending Violence Against Children.’ More than 450 members participated.
