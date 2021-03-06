National

Coronavirus | 15 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 5, highest in a day: Health Ministry

More than 1.94 crore (1,94,97,704) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,57,478 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on March 6.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A total of 18,327 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 10,216 followed by Kerala with 2,776 cases, while Punjab reported 808 new cases.

Eight States are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new coronavirus cases, the Ministry highlighted.

India’s total COVID-19 active cases have reached 1,80,304, comprising 1.61% of the country’s total number of infections.

On the other hand, 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) have less than 1,000 active cases, the Ministry said.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported only three active cases.

Showing the change in active cases for States/UTs in 24 hours, the Ministry said Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have shown a reduction in the active cases in a span of 24 hours.

On the other hand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana have displayed a rise in the active cases during the same time period, it noted.

Besides, 108 deaths due to the disease were reported in a day, it said.

Six States account for 85.2% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (53). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 11 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

