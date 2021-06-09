National

Coronavirus | 15 days’ special leave for Central staff

All Central government employees will be able to get 15 days of special casual leave in case their parents or any dependent family members test COVID-19 positive, said an order by the Personnel Ministry.

“In case of active hospitalisation of any of the family members/parents even after 15 days of the expiry of SCL, the government servants may be granted leave of any kind due and admissible beyond 15 days of SCL till their discharge from hospital,” it said. The Ministry has issued a detailed order on treatment, regularisation of hospitalisation or quarantine for the staff.


