Coronavirus | 15 BSF men test positive in Delhi

Fifteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Delhi, including two cancer patients, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Two BSF personnel tested positive in Tripura.

Seven of them tested positive on Saturday. “All of them were on duty with the Delhi police and deployed in the Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal area in central Delhi,” a BSF officer said. They have been shifted to a hospital in Noida.

Five others who were treated at the BSF hospital at R.K. Puram in south Delhi also tested positive.

“At the BSF hospital, a few critically ill patients are admitted, who also visit other super-speciality hospitals. One such kidney patient, who visits another hospital for dialysis, was found positive on April 29. He has been admitted to LNJP Hospital,” the officer said.

Two other personnel suffering from cancer, who were admitted to the BSF hospital, tested positive on April 30. They had also visited another hospital for treatment. “Both cancer patients are admitted to Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre,” the officer said.

The other patients in the BSF hospital ward with them and nursing attendants were quarantined and tested, and five more positive cases were detected.