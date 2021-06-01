Coronavirus | 1.29 lakh new cases and 3,163 deaths registered

Chennai

27.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered

India recorded 1,29,436 new COVID-19 cases and 3,163 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,83,03,271 cases and 3,35,073 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 26,513 new infections, followed by Kerala (19,760) and Karnataka (14,304). Maharashtra recorded 854 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (490) and Karnataka (464). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19.25 lakh samples were tested in the country on Monday (the results for which were made available on Tuesday), which is 2.42 lakh more tests than those conducted on Sunday. However, it is 1.33 lakh less tests than those conducted on the previous Monday (May 24).

India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 8.6% on May 31 compared to 12% recorded a week before.

About 27.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Tuesday, which is 17.62 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours and 2.93 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago.

Average daily recorded COVID-19 deaths in India continue to decrease. On May 31, the figure stood at 3,521. However, it continues to register the highest average daily deaths in the world. Until May 31, nearly one in three recorded daily COVID-19 deaths were in India.

India is registering the highest average new cases in the world. The figure stood at 1.75 lakh on May 31.Over one in three new cases recorded around the globe are in India.