Coronavirus | 1.27 lakh individuals join Disaster Management Authority as volunteers

More than 1.27 lakh individuals and 5,300 organisations have so far registered themselves as volunteers with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the fight against COVID-19.

The NDMA has also received donation offers for more than 8.35 lakh items including digital infrared thermometers, digital thermal scanners (full body), masks, gloves, sanitisers and personal protective gear.

The donated articles, besides the medical equipment and other goods being produced by the public and private sectors, are being supplied to the States as per requirement. The Authority, through its subordinate and State bodies, is monitoring all the operations associated with the measures being taken at the ground level.

The NCC students have been helping the local administrations in extending help to the needy and spreading awareness about the preventive measures to be taken to arrest the spread.

Over 30,000 Civil Defence volunteers have also been engaged in carrying out relief works and maintaining order in the affected areas. About 11,500 NGOs have been organising food camps and 3,900 NGOs have set up temporary shelter homes for the stranded.

The Department of Personnel and Training, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has already come up with online courses on the pandemic for the frontline workers.

These courses are meant for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, auxiliary nursing midwives, State government and civil defence officials. The Health Ministry has also been issuing specific guidelines on healthcare facilities and treatment.

The Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) courses are available on the Diksha platform, both for the laptop/desktop and mobile phone users. The launch of iGOT platform was fast-forwarded as requested by the respective Empowered Group of Officers to prevent the spread of infection among, and through, the frontline workers.

According to the Health Ministry, a minuscule number of healthcare professionals attending to the patients has got infected so far. The others who tested positive had a travel history. All those who came in contact with them were traced and quarantined, or subjected to tests, if found necessary.