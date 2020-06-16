Coronavirus | 127 cases surface in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

16 June 2020 02:39 IST

Ludhiana, Jalandhar districts account for a majority of them

Punjab recorded 127 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported four more deaths taking the tally to 71, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 3,267. The patients who died were from Amritsar district. The major chunk of the new cases, 33 and 23, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 753 and 2,443 patients have so far been cured.

