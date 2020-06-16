National

Coronavirus | 127 cases surface in Punjab

Ludhiana, Jalandhar districts account for a majority of them

Punjab recorded 127 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported four more deaths taking the tally to 71, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 3,267. The patients who died were from Amritsar district. The major chunk of the new cases, 33 and 23, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 753 and 2,443 patients have so far been cured.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 3:00:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-127-cases-surface-in-punjab/article31837352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY