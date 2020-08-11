Coronavirus | 114 dead in Karnataka, tests dip in two States

HYDERABAD

Telangana, A.P. reduce testing; Kerala reports seven fatalities; A.P. incidence lower at 7,665, after logging 10,000-plus cases

Telangana registered a tally of 80,751 COVID-19 cases with 1,256 new cases on Sunday. In five days (August 5-9), up to 9,793 cases were recorded, and 1,02,697 tests performed in this period.

The number of positive cases on Sunday were seen as low, as the number of tests dropped. While over 21,000 tests were performed from August 4 to 8, leading to detection of around 2,000 cases per day, only 11,609 tests were done on August 10.

The new cases on Sunday included 389 from Greater Hyderabad, 86 from Rangareddy and 74 from Sangareddy. Also, 1,700 test reports were awaited. The death toll touched 637 as 10 more COVID-19 patients passed away. Of 80,751 cases, 22,528 were active, 57,586 people recovered and 637 died. A total of 6,24,840 tests were performed.

In Karnataka, 114 deaths and 4,267 new cases were reported, raising the overall toll to 3,312 on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,665 new infections and 80 more deaths in the 24 hours ended Monday morning.

There were over 10,000 cases per day for six days. The number of samples tested too came down to 46,999 in the past day compared to over 60,000 tests for six consecutive days earlier. The positivity rate of tests in the past day was 16%, similar to the rate in the previous days.

The number of samples tested was 25,34,304. The overall positivity rate increased to 9.29%.

The tally of infections mounted to 2,35,525 and the death toll to 2,116. The number of recoveries went up as 6,924 more patients recovered. Currently, 87,773 patients were under treatment.

East Godavari again reported the highest daily case spike at 1,235 cases, besides four deaths, followed by Kurnool with 883 cases and six deaths, West Godavari (722 cases, 9 deaths), Anantapur (631, 5), Guntur (621, 10), Visakhapatnam (620, 5), Vizianagaram (574, 5), Nellore (511, 5), Chittoor (479, 6), Prakasam (450, 11), Kadapa (439, 7), Srikakulam (354, 7) and Krishna (146, 0).

Kerala reported 1,184 new cases and 784 recoveries on Monday. Of these 1,005 were locally acquired infections, including those of 41 health-care workers. Cases with no epidemiological link went up to 114. The Health Department recorded seven more deaths, taking the official toll to 115. The new deaths were reported from Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode.

The cumulative cases stood at 35,515, and 12,737 were under hospital treatment. After remaining at the top, reporting the maximum number of new cases daily for one month, Thiruvananthapuram was overtaken by Malappuram, with 255 new cases on Monday, of which 222 were locally acquired infections. Thiruvananthapuram reported 200 cases, 191 of local origin.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said health protocols were being satisfactorily implemented in all northern districts. He said a Neighbourhood Watch programme would keep an eye on COVID-19 spread in the community.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)