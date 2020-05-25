National

Coronavirus | 106 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Odisha

96 of them are migrant workers who returned recently, says government

With 106 more COVID-19 positive cases being detected in Odisha on Monday, the State’s total stood at 1,438, according to the State government.

Coronavirus, May 25 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

While 96 of the 106 cases were migrant workers who returned recently, the remaining seven belonged to the local community. All the 96 migrants were in quarantine centres, the government said.

Meanwhile, 99 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recoveries to 649. The number of active cases stood at 782. Seven persons died due to COVID-19 so far.

On the other hand, 30,616 people returned from other States taking the number to 2,86,020, the government said.

e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

The government has set up 16,626 temporary medical centres in 6,798 gram panchayats and arranged 7,31,133 beds there.

According to officials, 1,27,776 samples had been tested in the State by midnight of Sunday.

Also read: India lockdown 4.0 guidelines | What’s allowed and what’s not?

The State has established 34 dedicated hospitals covering all the 30 districts with a combined capacity of 5,493 beds and 296 intensive care units.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 8:54:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-106-more-covid-19-positive-cases-detected-in-odisha/article31673117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY