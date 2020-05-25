Coronavirus | 103 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Odisha

With 103 more COVID-19 positive cases being detected in Odisha on Monday, the State’s total stood at 1,438, according to the State government.

While 96 of the 103 cases were migrant workers who returned recently, the remaining seven belonged to the local community. All the 96 migrants were in quarantine centres, the government said.

Meanwhile, 99 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recoveries to 649. The number of active cases stood at 782. Seven persons died due to COVID-19 so far.

On the other hand, 30,616 people returned from other States taking the number to 2,86,020, the government said.

The government has set up 16,626 temporary medical centres in 6,798 gram panchayats and arranged 7,31,133 beds there.

According to officials, 1,27,776 samples had been tested in the State by midnight of Sunday.

The State has established 34 dedicated hospitals covering all the 30 districts with a combined capacity of 5,493 beds and 296 intensive care units.