Coronavirus | 10 States account for 77% of active COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Guidelines on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment issued, says Minister

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that only 10 States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu , Chhattisgarh, Telengana, Odisha, Assam and Kerala — contribute 77% of active cases in the country.

He said there is evidence, according to the World Health Organisation which suggests that COVID-19 transmission occurs primarily through direct, indirect or close contact with infected people through saliva and respiratory secretions.

“Airborne transmission of the virus can occur in healthcare settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols,” the Minister said.

The Central government in its guidelines on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment issued on March 24 has accounted for the possibility of airborne transmission in aerosol generating procedures and has recommended appropriate PPEs for all such settings, Mr. Choubey said.