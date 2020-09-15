Coronavirus | 10 States account for 77% of active COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that only 10 States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu , Chhattisgarh, Telengana, Odisha, Assam and Kerala — contribute 77% of active cases in the country.
Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
He said there is evidence, according to the World Health Organisation which suggests that COVID-19 transmission occurs primarily through direct, indirect or close contact with infected people through saliva and respiratory secretions.
“Airborne transmission of the virus can occur in healthcare settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols,” the Minister said.
Coronavirus | September 15 updates
The Central government in its guidelines on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment issued on March 24 has accounted for the possibility of airborne transmission in aerosol generating procedures and has recommended appropriate PPEs for all such settings, Mr. Choubey said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath