Coronaviru | Former union minister Suresh Prabhu goes into self-quarantine

Former union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has self quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on March 10.
Sources said though Mr. Prabhu has tested negative for the coronavirus, he, however has decided to stay in isolation as a precaution.
Earlier, Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan too self-quarantined himself at his residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure after a medical institute he had visited recently had reported a COVID-19 case. He too had tested negative.
The total number of the coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 147 on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.