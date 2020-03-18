Coronaviru | Former union minister Suresh Prabhu goes into self-quarantine

National

Former union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has self quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on March 10.

Sources said though Mr. Prabhu has tested negative for the coronavirus, he, however has decided to stay in isolation as a precaution.

Earlier, Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan too self-quarantined himself at his residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure after a medical institute he had visited recently had reported a COVID-19 case. He too had tested negative.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 147 on Wednesday.

