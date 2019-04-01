NationalNew Delhi 01 April 2019 23:21 IST
Comments
Coronary stents to cost more
Updated: 01 April 2019 23:21 IST
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a hike in the price of coronary stents, with the bare metal stents now priced at ₹8,261 (exclusive of GST) as against the existing ₹7,660. Drug eluting/biodegradable stents cost ₹30,080 (exclusive of GST) as against ₹27,890.
The revised prices have come into effect from April 1. The new prices have been fixed after taking 4.2% wholesale price index into account, according to the notification.
Last year, the Central government slashed rates of coronary stents by up to 85%.
Sources in the medical device industry said, “The increase in prices indicates that the NPPA is mindful of the operational pressures in the medical device industry.”
More In National
Read more...