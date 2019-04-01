Coronary stents to cost more

New Delhi

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a hike in the price of coronary stents, with the bare metal stents now priced at ₹8,261 (exclusive of GST) as against the existing ₹7,660. Drug eluting/biodegradable stents cost ₹30,080 (exclusive of GST) as against ₹27,890.

The revised prices have come into effect from April 1. The new prices have been fixed after taking 4.2% wholesale price index into account, according to the notification.

Last year, the Central government slashed rates of coronary stents by up to 85%.

Sources in the medical device industry said, “The increase in prices indicates that the NPPA is mindful of the operational pressures in the medical device industry.”