Coronary stents to cost more

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a hike in the price of coronary stents, with the bare metal stents now priced at ₹8,261 (exclusive of GST) as against the existing ₹7,660. Drug eluting/biodegradable stents cost ₹30,080 (exclusive of GST) as against ₹27,890.
The revised prices have come into effect from April 1. The new prices have been fixed after taking 4.2% wholesale price index into account, according to the notification.
Last year, the Central government slashed rates of coronary stents by up to 85%.
Sources in the medical device industry said, “The increase in prices indicates that the NPPA is mindful of the operational pressures in the medical device industry.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor