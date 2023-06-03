Coromandel Express derailment | List of cancelled and diverted trains

On Friday evening, at least 120 persons were feared dead and more than 800 injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha.
The Odisha government mobilised rescue teams from adjoining districts, while Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw solicited the help of the Air Force in the rescue operations.
As per a railway officer, several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express travelling to Howrah derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the up-line. “These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said. The accident occurred at around 7 p.m., about 255 km from Howrah, he said.
Due to the accident, many trains have been cancelled or diverted to a different route.
The following trains will remain cancelled/partially cancelled /diverted due to the accident:
CANCELLATION OF TRAINS
- 12837 Howrah-Puri Express journey
- 12863 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiya Terminal Express
- 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail
- 12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express
- 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express
- 02837 Santragachi-Puri Special
- 22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express
- 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar
- 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah
- 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri
- 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah
- 12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri
- 12821 Shalimar Puri Dhauli Express from Shalimar
- 12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri
- 12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi
- 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri
- 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express from Chennai
- 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore
DIVERSION OF TRAINS VIA TATANAGAR:
- 22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express
- 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express
- 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express
- 22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express
- 12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh
- 18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh
- 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on 03.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli
PARTIAL CANCELLATION
- 08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special from Jaleswar on 03.06.2023 will originate from Bhadrak instead of Jaleswar
