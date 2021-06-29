Coronavirus updates | Bhubaneswar heading towards meeting vaccination target by July 31

A higher dose of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac was “well tolerated and safe, and induced neutralising antibody responses in children and adolescents aged 3-17 years”, a study in the recent edition of the peer-reviewed journal Lancet Infectious Diseases has stated.

The seroconversion rates of neutralising antibodies in children and adolescents with two different doses were over 96% after a double-dose vaccination, the paper reported.

Here are the latest updates:

Odisha

Bhubaneswar heading towards meeting vaccination target by July 31

With the vaccination drive gaining speed across Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday exuded confidence that it would complete vaccinating all eligible population by July end.

The fast-paced drive is likely to achieve the target of vaccinating 9 lakh population in a little over month — first among the urban centres in the country.

Delhi

Govt. reduces COVID-19 beds

The Delhi government on Monday reduced the number of beds for COVID-19 treatment in government facilities and allowed for reduction of such beds in private hospitals, according to official orders.

On April 18, the Delhi government had directed all private hospitals and nursing homes providing COVID-19-related treatment in the city to reserve at least 80% of their ICU bed capacity and 80% of their ward bed capacity for COVID-19-related treatment, the order said.

Tamil Nadu

Temples reopen, but crowds stay away

Temples, churches and mosques in and around the city saw comparatively less crowds when they reopened on Monday.

Authorities at temples, including Kapaleeswarar temple and Mundagakanniamman temple in Mylapore, said there were not many devotees. More devotees are expected on Tuesday, which is considered auspicious.

West Bengal

Bengal govt. extends COVID-19 restrictions till July 15

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the restrictions placed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic till July 15, but allowed certain relaxations for the operation of public transport.

“Government and private buses, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed to operate with 50% passengers,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, adding that such vehicular movement would be allowed with the vaccination of drivers and regular sanitisation of the vehicles. Local trains and Metro services would remain suspended in the State till July 15.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra geared up to give 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the State had set up the infrastructure to deliver 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day.

“Even if number of patients are decreasing, the new Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is spreading across the world and we should be prepared for the possible third wave. Everybody must follow all the health protocols. At the same time, vaccination is an important tool in a fight against the pandemic. Maharashtra has set up the infrastructure to deliver 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day,” Mr. Thackeray said.

