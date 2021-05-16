Coronavirus live updates | 36 girls at Tripura govt. orphanage test positive

Karnataka has moved ahead of Maharashtra with 41,664 infections. Maharashtra reported 34,848 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,658). However, Maharashtra recorded the most casualties (960), followed by Karnataka (349) and Delhi (337).

Only around 11.6 lakh daily vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Saturday, over 9.25 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It was also over 9.35 lakh doses lower than that recorded one week ago.

Here are the latest updates:

Odisha

Surrender, get treated for COVID-19, Odisha police tell Maoists

Taking a cue from their Chhattisgarh counterparts, the Odisha police have appealed to the left wing extremists to lay down their arms and get themselves treated for COVID-19.

DGP Abhay, who on Saturday reviewed the situation at Malkangiri, an LWE-affected district, reiterated his earlier appeal that the CPI (Maoist) cadres should leave the path of violence and join the mainstream for peaceful development of the area.

“Since we share border with Chhattisgarh, some extremists slip into our district occasionally. As per our intelligence inputs, the locals are not allowing them to enter their villages. Under the circumstances, they should immediately surrender. We will facilitate their admission in hospitals if they are found infected with COVID-19,” said Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari, Malkangiri SP.

Karnataka

Hospitals on edge over oxygen supply

While trains carrying precious life-saving cargo are arriving in Karnataka, hospitals continue to struggle to meet the demand for oxygen. Over the past few days, the civic body has been fielding SOS calls from several hospitals in the city desperate for oxygen.

Late Friday night, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sent six tonnes of oxygen to St. John’s Hospital, which had over the past 10 days been stretched for oxygen supply. On Thursday, the hospital had 1,085 patients, but less than a day’s stock of oxygen. “We were desperate for oxygen supply on Friday night,” said a source.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that several hospitals have been sending out SOS messages on oxygen shortage. “We identified the issue in this case [St. John’s Hospital] and sorted it out by sending an oxygen tanker,” he said. According to Mr. Gupta, many other hospitals in the city are not in a position to store oxygen for more than four days.

Telangana

Pandemic hits construction of new Secretariat

The pandemic has had its impact on the ongoing construction of the new integrated secretariat complex in Telangana.

A section of the labour force engaged in the construction works contracted COVID-19 and was quarantined while another chunk of workers left the work place amid fears of surge in the number of cases in the second wave which was felt since March this year. As against 1,000 workers engaged in the works on a daily basis, less than 200 are working at present, thus slowing down the entire construction process.

“Works have been slowed down since the onset of the second wave of COVID-19. Even those engaged now are working under fear of contracting the virus,” a senior official said adding steps were taken to administer the first dose of the vaccine to those engaged in the works.

Karnataka

Now drug for ‘black fungus’ is in short supply

While Karnataka is witnessing an increasing number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases as a post-COVID-19 complication, there are complaints that medicines needed to treat the problem are hard to come by.

While Bengaluru has seen close to 75 cases of black fungus over the last fortnight in various hospitals, six have emerged in Mysuru’s government hospital and one suspected case in Belagavi.

The most commonly prescribed medicine for mucormycosis, Liposomal Amphotericin B, is in short supply in Karnataka.

Tripura

36 girls at Tripura govt. orphanage test positive

Thirty-six girls at a government-run orphanage in Tripura’s capital Agartala tested positive for coronavirus amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases. The incident has forced the State government to consider stricter measures to break the infection chain.

“A 14-day long unbroken curfew within limits of the Agartala Municipal Corporation from the morning of May 17 (Monday) is being discussed at the highest level of the government. Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath would announce the fresh new measures tomorrow afternoon,” a health department official told The Hindu on Saturday night.

The children at the State Children Home for Girls were tested as part of the ongoing Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) being conducted in all municipal wards.