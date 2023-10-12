“Core issue” is Canada’s safe haven for terrorists, says India

October 12, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The “core issue” in India’s relationship with Canada is the safe space that “terrorists and criminal elements” have secured in that country, the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, adding that India remains committed to attaining “parity” in diplomatic missions.

“We remain committed to what has been said, that is in ensuring parity in our diplomatic presence. We remain engaged with Canadian authorities on the modalities of achieving that,” Mr. Bagchi said at a weekly press briefing.

The issue of parity has been lingering between the two countries since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were behind the June 18 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the alleged leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

Last week, The Financial Times reported that several Canadian diplomats have been shifted to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. However, there was no official confirmation of these developments as both Indian and Canadian officials refused to comment.

Canadian Speaker opts out of P-20

The diplomatic spat cast a shadow on the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P-20) being hosted by India, as the Speaker of the Canadian Senate, Raymonde Gagne, stayed away from the event. Earlier, Canada had confirmed that it would attend the meeting. These developments came against the backdrop of Mr. Trudeau’s discussion with King Abdullah of Jordan, when he reportedly mentioned the killing of Mr Nijjar and the alleged Indian angle.

Mr. Bagchi did not counter Mr. Trudeau directly but reiterated India’s demand on ensuring safety for Indian diplomats. “I don’t know really how this helps in addressing the core issue. What is the core issue? That is space given by Canada to terrorists and criminal elements. We would urge Canada to take more seriously their international obligations to provide security to our diplomats and their premises,” the MEA spokesperson said. “From our part, I can assure you that everything India is doing is in compliance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” he added.

He did not confirm a reported meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, but maintained that both sides have been in touch at “various levels”.