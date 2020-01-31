Cop injured as militants open fire at police team in Jammu

A group of 3-4 militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here on Friday, injuring a policeman, officials said.
One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.
The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.
The group of 3-4 terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza, the DGP said.
A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.
Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.
