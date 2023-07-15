ADVERTISEMENT

Converted tribals should be dropped from ST list, says Tripura BJP MLA

July 15, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - Agartala

Ram Pada Jamatia said an indigenous community member automatically became a religious minority after he or she eschewed traditional ‘sanatani’ practice and ritual

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ram Pada Jamatia on Friday triggered a controversy by suggesting that converting tribals should be dropped from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. He said an indigenous community member automatically became a religious minority after he or she eschewed traditional ‘sanatani’ practice and ritual.

“I believe even the constitutional provisions do not allow anyone to take advantage of ST after conversion. There is a need to look into the whole issue”, Mr. Jamatia, who has a strong RSS connection, told The Hindu .

He is also former ‘Okra’ (chief) of ‘Hoda’ — the apex social body of the Jamatia — third largest tribal clan in Tripura. Presently he holds important portfolios in some RSS-affiliated tribal outfits of the northeast India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jamatia argued that the identity of the tribal clans was based on their age-old practice, nomenclature, character and belief. For that matter, tribals in Tripura are traditionally ‘sanatani’.

Though not named, he tried to hint at conversion of the tribe to Christianity. The MLA said none had voiced the issue in the past so his demand might not be taken well by sections of people.

Christians account for 4.35% in Tripura, according to an old data, and over 90% of the community members originally hailed from indigenous clans.

Significantly, two of the three tribal ministers in Manik Saha’s Cabinet are Christians and one is Buddhist. Mr. Jamatia was not inducted in the Council of Ministers of the second BJP-led government in Tripura which assumed office in March this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Caste

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US