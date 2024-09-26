Conversion a planned conspiracy antithetical to constitutional principles: Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (September 26, 2024) described religious conversion as “antithetical” to national values and constitutional principles, saying it was being carried out in a “planned conspiracy” with which a “sugar-coated philosophy” was being sold.

“We are witnessing, very painfully, religious conversions in a structured manner as a policy,” he said.

Mr. Dhankhar made the remarks while inaugurating the Hindu Adhyatmic Evum Seva Mela (Hindu spiritual and service fair) in Jaipur in the presence of a battery of religious leaders, saints, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers. He said the “dangerous trend” of conversion had the potential to change the country’s politics.

“Where do they (proselytisers) go? They target the vulnerable sections of society and encroach more into our tribal communities. They lure them with temptations,” Mr. Dhankhar said. There was an urgent need to neutralise such “sinister forces” and the Hindus must remain vigilant and act swiftly, the Vice-President said.

Mr. Dhankhar affirmed that the constitutional values emanated from Sanatana Dharma, as it was embedded in the Preamble, which reflected the Hindu religion’s essence. “The source of constitutional values can be seen in Sanatan Dharma… Sanatana is all inclusive. It is the only way for humanity to move forward,” he said.

“Hindu religion is quintessentially inclusive in the true sense. It speaks not only of humanity but also emphasises the protection of all living beings and nature present in the entire world… Sanatana never spreads poison; it channels its own powers,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

The Vice-President expressed concern over certain sections being active in “fragmenting” the nation. Without naming anyone, he said an individual was pushing a narrative that the events happening in the neighouring countries could take place in India as well.

“This individual has held a constitutional position, been a Minister at the Centre, and is a senior advocate. He suggested that this could happen in our country too. Is our democracy so weak?” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Others who addressed the inaugural session of the five-day event included Chidanand Saraswati, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya, Shyam Charan Maharaj and Chinmay Pandya. The fair venue, Dussehra Maidan, hosted exhibitions on the subjects such as Hindu philosophy, valour, services, inspirations and arts.

