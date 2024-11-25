Convention to adjourn House after obituary reference to sitting member: Parliament

Parliament officials on Monday (November 25, 2024) said it was a convention to adjourn the proceedings of the House for a short duration immediately after making an obituary reference to a sitting member.

The clarification from the officials came as Congress member Karti Chidambaram questioned the adjournment of the Lok Sabha on Monday (November 25, 2024) soon after the reading of obituary references of five members, including two sitting members who died during the inter-session period.

Congress leader Vasant Chavan from Nanded in Maharashtra and Trinamool Congress leader S.K. Nurul Islam from Basirhat in West Bengal – both members of the current Lok Sabha – died between two sessions of Parliament.

Former members M.M. Lawrence, M. Parvathi, and Harishchandra Chavan also died during the inter-session period.

The Speaker expressed grief at the deaths of the five leaders soon after the Lok Sabha met for the day and adjourned the proceedings for one hour.

“It is a convention to adjourn the House after obituary reference to a sitting Member. So, today’s adjournment was within rules,” Parliamentary officials said.

Earlier, the convention was to adjourn the House for the entire day in the event of the death of a sitting member.

