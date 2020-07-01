Convalescent plasma may be considered in COVID-19 patients not responding to steroids

Convalescent plasma may be considered in COVID-19 patients with moderate disease who are not improving (oxygen requirement is progressively increasing) despite use of steroids, noted a one-page advisory issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (Biological Division), here on Wednesday.
The Health Ministry last week released guidelines on clinical management protocol for COVID-19 where certain therapies were indicated for use as investigational therapies, in which convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis has been indicated as “Off Label” in COVID-19 patients’.
The organisation has specified special prerequisites while considering convalescent plasma — ABO compatibility and cross matching of the donor plasma, recipient should be closely monitored for several hours post transfusion for any transfusion related adverse events and use should be avoided in patients with IgA deficiency or immunoglobulin allergy.
The dose is variable ranging from 4 to 13 ml/kg, usually 200 ml single dose, given slowly over not less than 2 hours, it added.
