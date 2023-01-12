Independence was result of efforts by many, including armed revolutionaries: Amit Shah

January 12, 2023 02:23 am | Updated January 11, 2023 11:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s Independence was the result of a wide range of efforts by different streams of ideologies, including groups which advocated armed revolution, but have not been given due recognition in the writing of the history of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the launch of “Revolutionaries: The other story of how India won its freedom”, by Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economy Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There are people like me who believe that it was because of the fire of patriotism ignited by the armed revolution that helped the Congress-run freedom movement succeed. I believe this and I can even prove this, that if it weren’t for the parallel stream of the armed movement it would have taken a few more decades to attain Independence,” he said. “It is unfortunate that these efforts, these contributions of the armed revolution have not been given due credit by historians,” he added.

The book tells the stories of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Aurobindo Ghosh, Rashbehari Bose, Bagha Jatin, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Subhas Chandra Bose in a collective manner.

“If we analyse India’s freedom movement, we see a great number of people, a great number of ideologies and organisations were putting in efforts to reach the same destination. It is the result of their collective efforts,” Mr. Shah said. He added, however, that only one type of narrative of nonviolent movement had been “forced through education, history and legends”.

“I do not say that non-violent movement had no contribution in India’s freedom, or it is not a part of the history. The non-violent movement played a great part, it had major contribution to Independence. But it is not correct to say that nobody else had any contribution,” Mr Shah said.

“Those who were responsible to tell the story of India’s freedom struggle from an Indian perspective, I believe they made some mistakes. The British went away but they left behind angrejiyat [Britishness]. And the history was written through those glasses of angrejiyat, which ultimately created this entire confusion,” he said.