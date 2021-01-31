Contraband worth ₹1,500 cr. seized in EEZ in 2020: Coast Guard

It escorted 40,000 fishermen to safe harbours during 11 cyclones, it says

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) through its deterrence and coordinated air surveillance seized contraband worth about ₹1,500 crore in 2020 and apprehended more than 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the ICG said on Sunday.

The ‘Preventive and Measured Response’ stance of operations introduced just over a year ago ensured that more than 6,000 fishing boats with about 40,000 fishermen were escorted to safe harbours during 11 cyclones, thus averting loss of lives and property, an ICG statement said ahead of its 45th Raising Day on February 1.

“Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the ICG maintained 24x7 vigil in the EEZ, by deploying about 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily.”

Beginning with seven surface platforms in 1978, the ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025, it said.

Stating that the fourth largest Coast Guard has saved over 10,000 lives and apprehended around 14,000 miscreants since inception in 1977, the statement said, “On an average, the Coast Guard saves one precious life every second day at sea.”

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Security And Growth of All in the Region (SAGAR), the ICG is also collaborating with the littoral countries in combating transnational crimes and enhance safety in its area of responsibility and in the Indian Ocean Region, it said.