The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has put the draft Broadcasting Bill, 2023, on hold, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, indicated to reporters on Monday (August 19, 2024), saying there would be a wider consultation with creators and other stakeholders.

“We are open minded, very flexible, and want to make sure that whatever we do, we do after taking all the diverse views into consultation,” Mr. Vaishnaw said, indicating that at the most, a new law for broadcasting — whether online or offline — will be on the cards only after a much larger consultation process.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that the Bill was being conceived for encouraging content creators, and that it should not be construed otherwise. “Our intent is that this is giving more opportunities to express, share, and create new intellectual property,” Mr. Vaishnaw said. “That’s the way we look at it. So if that’s the thought process, we have to look at a much, much wider consultation process.”

If the consultation leads to a conclusion within the government that there is no need for a law, then one will not be proposed, a senior official added. The 2023 version of the Bill — the only one that is currently in the public domain — has a deadline of October 15 for further comments, but a senior official source said that further consultations will be done, and that the Bill will not be introduced in Parliament this year.

The move to set the law aside comes as a significant development, following criticism from civil society on the potentially wide scope of the Bill, which would have added regulatory burdens to news content creators on sites like YouTube, while also increasing compliance requirements on streaming platforms, who already have to self-regulate in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The senior official said that the Bill was partly intended to fill an anticipated regulatory gap after the Telegraph Act, 1885, was repealed and the Telecommunications Act, 2023 was passed. However, as it turned out, the official said, the latter Act did not leave much regulatory gap, rendering the Broadcasting Bill that much less urgent to pursue.

The Bill had also drawn criticism for the way in which a small group of stakeholders were given confidential and individually watermarked copies of a subsequent version, and warned not to circulate this version further. The Ministry last week withdrew that version, recalling copies from the stakeholders it had given them to, and said that it would accept responses based on the previous draft going forward.

The draft Bill was first placed in public domain on November 10, 2023, seeking comments from the stakeholders and the general public.

