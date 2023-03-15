ADVERTISEMENT

Consultation with Chief Minister for appointment of Governor may be followed as a matter of convention, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

March 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The written reply came to a question by CPI(M) leader John Brittas on whether the government would consider the proposal given in Justice R.S. Sarkaria Commission Report

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, “The government is of the view that the practice of consultation with State Chief Minister may be followed as a matter of convention, and there does not appear any need to amend Article 155 of the Constitution.” File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the practice of appointing Governors in consultation with State Chief Minister may be followed as a matter of convention.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] member John Brittas had asked whether the government would consider the proposal given in Justice R. S. Sarkaria Commission Report that Governors should be appointed after consultation with the Chief Minister of the respective States.

He also asked whether the government will amend Article 155 of the Constitution to incorporate the suggestion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the questions, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, “The government is of the view that the practice of consultation with State Chief Minister may be followed as a matter of convention, and there does not appear any need to amend Article 155 of the Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US