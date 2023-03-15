HamberMenu
Consultation with Chief Minister for appointment of Governor may be followed as a matter of convention, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The written reply came to a question by CPI(M) leader John Brittas on whether the government would consider the proposal given in Justice R.S. Sarkaria Commission Report

March 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, “The government is of the view that the practice of consultation with State Chief Minister may be followed as a matter of convention, and there does not appear any need to amend Article 155 of the Constitution.” File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the practice of appointing Governors in consultation with State Chief Minister may be followed as a matter of convention.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] member John Brittas had asked whether the government would consider the proposal given in Justice R. S. Sarkaria Commission Report that Governors should be appointed after consultation with the Chief Minister of the respective States.

He also asked whether the government will amend Article 155 of the Constitution to incorporate the suggestion.

Responding to the questions, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, “The government is of the view that the practice of consultation with State Chief Minister may be followed as a matter of convention, and there does not appear any need to amend Article 155 of the Constitution.”

