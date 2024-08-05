Consult States, communities, private sector on renewable energy: Derek O’Brien

Rajya Sabha, on Monday, started discussions on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Initiating the debate, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien asked the Centre to consult the State governments, local bodies, communities and the private sector in the spirit of cooperation. He said that thinking globally and acting locally must be the mantra for the Centre.

“The spirit of consultation is antithetical to your thinking,” he said. Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present in the Upper House during the debate. He will reply to the discussion on Tuesday.

He said announcements and schemes such as the International Solar Alliance, Green Hydrogen Mission and PM KUSUM failed to achieve the target. “Our suggestion is to you, reduce dependency on China, Thailand and Vietnam,” he said, adding, “Discuss and come up with policy decisions.”

Countering this, BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpayee said the Centre is promoting renewable energy through several schemes. “By 2030, half of the requirement of energy would come from new and renewable sources,” he said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda too supported the Centre’s endeavours and said that over the years, the importance of renewable energy in India has only grown upwards. “In a country of 1.4 billion people, we cannot secure our future if you do not adopt a model of sustainable development,” he said.

“We have so many international commitments also. So, much work has been done in the last ten years under PM Modi for the promotion of renewable energy in this country,” he said.