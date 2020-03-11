Consulates are in touch with Indian nations in Iran, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that Indian consulates are in touch with nationals in Iran where the COVID-19 outbreak is severe and are making efforts to bring them back. Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha he said the government brought back Indian nationals in Wuhan and from a cruise ship in Japan.

“The government's focus has since shifted to Iran. There are 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. As the government started receiving information, direct flights between India and Iran were suspended temporarily from February 25. Our consulates in Iran reached out to Indian nationals and asked them to observe necessary precautions, ” said Mr. Jaishankar.

Given the large number of Indians in Iran, he said that it is natural to sequence the return. “Many Indians are in Qom where the outbreak is quite strong. The embassy is in regular contact with students, most of whom are studying medicine. The government has been working to ensure the safe return on Indian nationals. We are also setting up six centres to test Indians in Iran. 58 pilgrims were tested, found negative and were brought back on a flight.”

The embassy staff and medical teams are working round-the-clock to ensure the return of Indian citizens, said the Minister.

“During my recent visit to Srinagar I took the time to meet some parents of the students in Iran and assured them that their children will return soon. Our fishermen are in the southern provinces and they are all in good health. We are ensuring that provisions are reaching them.”

He also spoke about the situation in Italy as a great concern. “The challenge is growing by the day in Europe and we will have to respond accordingly.”