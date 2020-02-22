Construction will begin in six months: Trust chief

President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya would come up where the deity dwells and it would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier.

“The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya. It will be on the lines of the model shown earlier. It [temple] might see a slight change. Neither will the temple be built on chanda [offerings] nor with government finance. It will be constructed with people’s help,” he told reporters here.

He said the date of construction would be finalised in the next meeting of the trust, adding that it would start in the next six months.

He said heads of ‘akharas’ in Ayodhya would meet shortly in connection with the temple construction.

Meanwhile, Trust sources said the map prepared by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad around three decades ago could be altered to raise the height of the proposed structure from 125 to 160 feet, and an additional third floor added.

“The temple will be built on the basis of the VHP’s map. There can be changes to its proposed shape and scale,” said Swami Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Trust. Another member said, “We are brainstorming on... adding a pavilion and detailing to the 35-foot-high shikhar (tower).”