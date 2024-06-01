GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction begins on next-gen OPVs for Coast Guard

First vessel is scheduled to be delivered by May 2027 under a contract signed between Defence Ministry and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited last December

Published - June 01, 2024 03:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Construction has commenced on the first Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) for the Indian Coast Guard on Friday with the steel cutting ceremony conducted at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery by May 2027 under a ₹1,614.89 crore contract for six vessels signed by the Defence Ministry with MDL in December 2023.

“The NGOPVs, designed to meet the evolving challenges of maritime security, are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment. Powered by two diesel engines, these vessels are capable of achieving a maximum continuous speed of 23 knots and covering a distance of up to 5,000 nautical miles,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. They will also have integral twin-engine helicopter facilities and staging for heavy helicopters, enabling swift and effective aerial surveillance and response capabilities.

Incorporating advanced features such as multi-purpose drones, AI capabilities, and wirelessly-controlled remote water rescue craft, the NGOPVs provide unparalleled flexibility and operational edge, the Coast Guard said.

Of the six vessels to be procured, four would replace the existing ageing OPVs and the other two would augment the ICG fleet.

Contract for tugs

In another development, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL) has signed a contract for construction of three 70 tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuth Stern Drive) tugs for Ocean Sparkle Limited (OSL), a company owned by Adani Harbor Services Limited. The estimated project cost is in the range of ₹150-180 crore to be completed in 26-28 months, officials said.

UCSL had earlier delivered two 62 tonne bollard pull ASD tugs for OSL that have been deployed at Paradip Port and New Mangalore Port.

UCSL has been steadily scaling up its capacity after a major revival since its takeover by CSL in September 2020. It had earlier signed contracts with Polestar Maritime Limited for construction of two 70 tonne tugs. While the first vessel has been delivered and has been put into operation at Deendayal Port, Kandla, the second vessel is under construction at UCSL yard in Malpe, Karnataka.

Polestar Maritime Limited has since placed a repeat order for one more 70 tonne tug. The yard’s order book also includes six 3,800 deadweight dry cargo vessels for Wilson ASA, Norway.

