Constitutionac is in danger, says former MP Udit Raj

November 06, 2023

The Constitution is in danger owing to the subversion of institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the judiciary, said Udit Raj, former Member of Parliament and the national chairman of the Confederation of SC/ST/OBC/minorities organisations, here on Sunday.

Addressing a large gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, Mr. Raj said the members of Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, minority communities, and those upholding secular principles had assembled and taken a pledge to save the Constitution and raised their voices for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, caste census, the ban on electronic voting machines, reservation in the higher judiciary and private sector, and against privatisation.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Raj said: “He is successful in taming the common people on various issues, but he should not forget that believers of the Constitution are far more in number than what he has.”

He said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had stated: “Whenever there is any conflict of interest between the country and the untouchables, so far as I am concerned, the untouchables’ interests will take precedence over the interests of the country”.

“Similarly, this confederation also holds the view that we will reject the nationalism of BJP and RSS and will create [our] own version...,” he said.

He said the Opposition was not being allowed to speak in Parliament; public sector undertakings were sold off; the Fourth Estate was being crippled; the autonomy of the Election Commission was destroyed; the RTI Act was weakened; crony capitalism was promoted and bureaucracy was being politicised; and bank loans of big business houses were being waived off.

Stating that the RSS burnt the Constitution and the effigy of Dr. Ambedkar on December 12, 1949, at Ramlila Maidan, Mr. Raj said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had set up a commission in 2000 to review the Constitution, but that could not be done due to the defeat of the NDA in the 2004 elections.

“Several RSS and BJP leaders have expressed similar views and they hate secularism,” he added.

