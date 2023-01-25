Constitution makers' vision has been guiding our Republic: President Murmu

January 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Founders of the Constitution gave us a map and moral framework, the task of "walking that path remains our responsibility", President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day on January 25.

She said the founding document is inspired by the humanistic philosophy of the oldest living civilization in the world as well as new ideas that emerged in more recent history.

"The nation will always remain grateful to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape. On this day, we should also remember the role of jurist B.N. Rau, who had prepared the initial draft, and other experts and officers who helped in the making of the Constitution," she said.

The President said the country is proud of the fact that the members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too.

"Their vision, as enshrined in the Constitution, has been continuously guiding our Republic. During this period, India has been transformed from a largely poor and illiterate nation into a confident nation marching on the world stage," she said.

The President said the transformation would not have been possible but for the "collective wisdom of the Constitution makers" guiding our path.

"While Babasaheb Ambedkar and others gave us a map and a moral framework, the task of walking that path remains our responsibility. We have largely remained true to their expectations, and yet we realize that much remains to be done to realize Gandhiji’s ideal of ‘Sarvodaya’, the upliftment of all. Yet, the progress we have made on all fronts is encouraging," she said.

The President said such a vast and diverse multitude of people coming together as one nation remains unprecedented.

"We did so with a belief that we are, after all, one; that we are all Indians. We have succeeded as a democratic republic because so many creeds and so many languages have not divided us, they have only united us. That is the essence of India," she said.

Ms. Murmu said that essence was at the heart of the Constitution, which has withstood the test of time.

"The Constitution that started governing the life of the Republic was the outcome of the Freedom Struggle. The national movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was as much about winning Independence as about rediscovering our own ideals," she said.

Those decades of struggle and sacrifice "helped us win freedom" not only from colonial rule but also from the imposed values and narrow world-views, she said.

"Revolutionaries and reformers joined hands with visionaries and idealists to help us learn about our age-old values of peace, brotherhood and equality.

"Those who shaped the modern Indian mind also welcomed progressive ideas from abroad, following the Vedic advice...Let noble thoughts come to us from all directions. A long and profound thought process culminated in our Constitution," she said.

G20 ideal platform to discuss global warming, climate change: President Murmu

G20 is an ideal platform to discuss and find solutions to “most pressing” problems such as global warming and climate change which affect the poor most, Ms. Murmu said.

The President said after a series of initiatives in recent years to transform all aspects of governance and unleash the creative energies of people, the world has started to look at India with a new sense of respect.

“Our interventions in various world forums have started making a positive difference. The respect that India has earned on the world stage has resulted in new opportunities as well as responsibilities,” she said.

President Murmu said India holds the Group of 20 (G20) presidency this year, which is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future.

“Under India’s leadership, I am sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order,” she said.

The President said G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85% of the global GDP, and it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges.

“To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them. Global temperatures are rising and incidents of extreme weather are increasing... Unfortunately, the poor bear the brunt of global warming more than others,” she said.

The President said that India is faced with the dilemma of lifting more and more people out of poverty which is possible through economic growth but that also comes from fossil fuels.

She said one of the solutions to the conundrum is promoting the use of alternative energy sources.

“India has taken a commendable lead in this direction by giving a policy push to solar energy and electric vehicles. At the global level, however, emerging economies need a helping hand from advanced nations in the form of technology transfer and financial support,” Ms. Murmu said.

Ms. Murmu, the first President of the tribal community, said to balance development and the environment, we have to look at the ancient traditions with a new perspective.

“We need to reconsider our basic priorities. The scientific aspects of traditional life values have to be understood. We must, once again, rekindle that respect for nature and humility before the vast universe,” she said.

The President said Mahatma Gandhi was a true prophet of our times, as he foresaw the calamities of indiscriminate industrialisation and cautioned the world to mend its ways.

