Constitution Day LIVE: President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

This year marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, and the Centre will commemorate the occasion with year-long activities under the campaign ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman’

Updated - November 26, 2024 09:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, came into effect on January 26, 1950

The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, came into effect on January 26, 1950 | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

President Droupadi Murmu will kick off the celebrations marking 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution, with a joint address to both Houses of the Parliament today (November 26, 2024). 

Also read | The Constitution still thrives, let it show India the way

While the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950 when India became a republic. To mark the occasion, the government has planned for year-long celebrations. On Monday (November 25, 2024), the Centre launched a new website -- https: //constitution75.com -- to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution. 

Also read | Feminist ideology in India’s constitutional discourse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later in the day attend the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, where he will release the annual report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24). 

Read live updates here:
  • November 26, 2024 09:46
    Struggle to defend India’s inherent philosophy must be reignited: Kharge on Constitution Day

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged citizens to protect the ethos of the Constitution and said the struggle to defend India’s inherent philosophy must be reinvigorated and reignited in the 75th year of its adoption.

    Kharge said the people of India should come together to protect each and every thought expressed in the Constitution.

  • November 26, 2024 09:45
    President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses to mark 75 years of Constitution

    President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, kick-starting year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution.

    The Constituent Assembly met for the first time in New Delhi on December 9, 1946 in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House building. Decorated elegantly for the occasion, the chamber wore a new look on that day with “a constellation of bright lamps hanging from the high ceilings” and also from the brackets on its walls, according to the Lok Sabha website.

    To mark the occasion, the government will also release a commemorative coin and stamp.

    - PTI

Published - November 26, 2024 09:30 am IST

