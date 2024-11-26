President Droupadi Murmu will kick off the celebrations marking 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution, with a joint address to both Houses of the Parliament today (November 26, 2024).

Also read | The Constitution still thrives, let it show India the way

While the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950 when India became a republic. To mark the occasion, the government has planned for year-long celebrations. On Monday (November 25, 2024), the Centre launched a new website -- https: //constitution75.com -- to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution.

Also read | Feminist ideology in India’s constitutional discourse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later in the day attend the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, where he will release the annual report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24).