Constitution Day 2024: Independence will be jeopardised if parties place creed above country, says Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) invoked Dr BR Ambedkar to say that "our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time" if parties placed creed above country.

Addressing an event to kick-start yearlong celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, he also cautioned that disturbance as a strategy threatened democratic institutions.

Constitution Day LIVE updates (26 November, 2024)

It is time to restore the "sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively", Mr. Dhankhar said.

Noting that the Constitution ingeniously established democracy's three pillars -- Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, each with a defined role -- Mr. Dhankhar said, "Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness, adhering to their jurisdictional areas." In functioning of these organs of the state, domain exclusivity is quintessence to making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity, he asserted.

"Our Constitution assures fundamental rights and ordains fundamental duties. These define informed citizenship, reflecting Dr Ambedkar's caution that internal conflicts, more than external threats, endanger democracy," the Vice President noted.

Mr. Dhankhar said it was "time for us to fully commit to our fundamental duties -- protecting national sovereignty, fostering unity, prioritising national interests, and safeguarding our environment".

"We must always put our nation first. We need to be on guard as never before," he said and added that these commitments were crucial for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Citing Dr. Ambedkar's last address in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, Mr. Dhankhar said, "What perturbs me greatly is the fact that not only India has once before lost her independence but she lost it by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself?" "It is this thought which fills me with anxiety. This anxiety is deepened by the realisation of the fact that, in addition to our old enemies in the form of castes and creeds, we are going to have many political parties with diverse and opposing political creeds. Will Indians place the country above their creed or will they place their creed above the country?" he said, citing Dr. Ambedkar's address.

"I do not know. But this much is certain that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever. This eventuality we must all resolutely guard against. We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood," he further said, citing Dr. Ambedkar.

Mr. Dhankhar concluded his speech with an appeal to heed the "wise counsel" emanating from the father of the Indian Constitution.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The day of its adoption is observed as Samvidhan Divas.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Leaders of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (Rajya Sabha) and Rahul Gandhi (Lok Sabha), Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present on the dais.

A commemorative coin and stamp were released on the occasion.

Books titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse", "Making of the Constitution of India and its Glorious Journey" and a booklet dedicated to the illustration in the Constitution were also released.

The President unveiled Sanskrit and Maithili translations of the Constitution.

