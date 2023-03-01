Constitution Bench to rule on ‘independent mechanism for appointment of Election Commissioners’ on March 2

March 01, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Constitution Bench on Thursday is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on petitions seeking an "independent mechanism for appointment of Election Commissioners" outside the exclusive power of the government.

On the last day of the hearing, the court had observed that the appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner had been carried out with “lightning speed”, the procedure taking less than 24 hours on November 18 from start to finish.

The five-judge Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph had heard separate petitions filed by advocates Prashant Bhushan, Kaleeswaram Raj and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had all argued that the selection process should be carried out by a high-level committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India, as was done in the case of the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read | Should there be a panel to appoint Election Commissioners?

The petitions were referred to the Constitution Bench despite objections raised by the Centre that the appointment of Election Commissioners to the top poll body was "consciously and deliberately" a part of the executive function of the state.

The Centre had argued that the appointment process under the aegis of the government had in the past given eminent persons, including T.N. Seshan, who was a byword for independence.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, appearing for petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, said there should be an independent secretariat for the appointment process of Election Commissioners, and their emoluments should be drawn from the Consolidated Fund of India.