Constant vigil on northern, western borders and entire coastline must be maintained, says Rajnath Singh

March 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Future conflicts will be unpredictable and the constantly evolving world order has forced everyone to re-strategise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, addressing the Naval Commanders Conference that for the first time is being held outside Delhi and at sea onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

“The Navy standing firm in protecting national interests, strengthened India’s position as ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region,” Mr. Singh said. “Constant vigil on the northern and western borders as well as the entire coastline must be maintained. We need to be ready to deal with all future challenges.”

The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum, the Navy said in a statement. This is the first edition of the conference this year.

Military modernisation

Talking of military modernisation and the emphasis on self-reliance, Mr. Singh said the defence sector had emerged as a major demand creator. “In the next 5-10 years, orders worth over $100 billion are expected to be placed through the defence sector and it will become a major partner in the economic development of the country... If we want to see India among the top economic powers of the world by the end of ‘Amrit Kaal’, we need to take bold steps towards becoming a defence superpower,” he stated.

Mr. Singh later witnessed an operational demonstrations which included aircraft carrier and fleet operations, weapon firings by ships and aircraft and Underway Replenishment at Sea. In addition, a demonstration of indigenous products, including spotter drone, remote controlled lifebuoy and fire-fighting bot were displayed

The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders on subsequent days to address the convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting tri-Service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India’s national interests, the statement said.

During the conference, Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ implemented in November 2022, the Navy said. The first batch of Agniveers, which also includes the first batch of women Agniveers of the Indian armed forces, is scheduled to pass out from INS Chilka in end-March.

INS Vikrant, which was commissioned last September, is currently undergoing aviation trials and is expected to be operationally ready by year-end.