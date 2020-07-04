Constable dies of bullet injuries

A police constable died of bullet injuries at Writers’ Building in Kolkata on Friday. Constable Biswanath Karak, 34, was posted at gate number six, which is used by ministers and senior bureaucrats.
Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, Deputy Commissioner of Central Division of the Kolkata Police, said, “Constable Biswanath Karak was with the 5th Battalion of the Armed Police. We are investigating the case. He was on some kind of medication,” Mr. Kumar said.
He added that the direction of the bullet and other evidence indicated that the constable may have died by suicide.
Writers’ Building had served as the State Secretariat for decades and still houses a number of prominent State government departments.
Employees of different government departments housed in the building heard a gunshot at about 3.25 p.m.
Police personnel saw the constable in a pool of blood with his service weapon by his side. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
The Kolkata suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 24637401/24637432.
