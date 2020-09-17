Consider Queen’s Counsel for Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav

NEW DELHI

17 September 2020 20:22 IST

MEA says the move will help ‘ensure a free and fair trial’.

Pakistan should consider appointing a Queen’s Counsel for the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to ensure a free and fair trial, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

“[Pakistan] has not yet addressed the basic issues, which includes provision of all documents related to the case and unconditional and unimpeded consular access to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav and appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen’s Counsel to ensure a free and fair trial”, said Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson.

Advertising

Advertising

ICJ directive

India’s suggestion comes in the backdrop of the ongoing negotiations between the two sides to ensure a free and fair trial for the death row prisoner in Pakistani custody. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had asked Pakistan to ensure fair review of the death sentence given to Mr. Jadhav but India has been maintaining that Pakistan has not provided “unimpeded” access to him till now.

Also Read Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav’s case

Mr. Srivastava reminded Pakistan that it had not yet fulfilled its “obligation on implementation of the ICJ judgment in letter and spirit”.

The Pakistan government approached the Islamabad High Court to appoint a defence lawyer to represent Mr. Jadhav in the court and the Court urged the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow India a chance to appoint a lawyer for Mr. Jadhav. India maintains that it remains committed to freeing Mr. Jadhav.

Mr Jadhav was given the death sentence by a military tribunal in Pakistan in April 2017.