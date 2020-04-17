Consider not charging quarterly fees: Nishank

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has urged private schools to not hike their annual fees this year. They should also consider not demanding upfront quarterly fees during this time of lockdown, he said in a series of tweets on Friday.

“It has been brought to my notice by many parents from across the country that even in times of crisis, many schools are increasing their annual fees and collecting fees for three months at a time,” he said. He then requested schools to consider not doing so given that this is a time of global crisis.

Acknowledging that schools need to be able to pay timely salaries to their teachers and other staff, he asked State education departments to work out solutions which would protect the interests of both parents and schools.

Several States have issued directions on this issue already. On Friday morning, the Delhi government directed private schools not to hike fees and not to charge anything more than a month’s tuition fee at this time. Even if parents are not able to pay fees, students cannot be removed from classes, it said. Odisha and Maharashtra governments have also taken similar steps. “I am happy that some States have taken positive steps on this,” tweeted Mr. Nishank.