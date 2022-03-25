Consent requests for CBI probe in 128 bank fraud cases pending with States

They involve ₹21,074.43 crore and Maharashtra tops the list of cases

Requests for a CBI probe in 128 bank fraud cases involving ₹21,074.43 crore were pending for grant of consent by the States in 2019-22, said the Central government on Thursday.

Of these, 101 cases (₹20,312.53 crore) were pending in Maharashtra, 12 cases (₹29,3.94 crore) in Punjab, eight (₹157.26 crore) in Chhattisgarh, six (₹293.64 crore) in West Bengal and one (₹12.06 crore) in Rajasthan.

Sharing the details in a written reply to a query from Member Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Mizoram, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab and Meghalaya had withdrawn their general consent to the CBI from July 2015 to February 2022.

In 173 cases, under various penal provisions, consent for a CBI probe had still been awaited. Requests in 132 cases were pending in Maharashtra, 16 in Punjab and eight in Chhattisgarh. The CBI was awaiting consent in seven cases in Jharkhand, six in West Bengal and two each in Rajasthan and Kerala. No cases were pending with the Mizoram and the Meghalaya governments.

During the period, the Maharashtra government had granted permission in 52 cases, Punjab in 27, Rajasthan in nine and the Jharkhand government in eight cases. The West Bengal government had not yet given consent in any case, while Kerala had granted consent in four cases and Chhattisgarh in one case.