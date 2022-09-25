Consensus in global meet on implementation of farmers’ rights

Member countries to update inventory of best practices, publish options for realisation

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 25, 2022 00:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The ninth session of the Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), which concluded here on Saturday, has adopted a resolution on implementation of farmers’ rights in about 150 member countries.

The meeting called upon the signatories to update inventory of national measures, best practices and lessons learnt for implementing farmers’ rights. The Treaty’s secretariat was also requested to publish the options for realisation of rights of farmers.

Sunil Archak, ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, was appointed as the co-chair, along with Michael Ryan, Department of Agriculture, Canberra, Australia, on the working group on ‘Enhancement of the Multilateral System (MLS)’. India has been maintaining that the MLS is essential for the conservation of plant and food resources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A fully functional user-friendly and simple MLS is crucial for the success of the ITPGFRA. Elements of enhancement would include measures for increased benefit sharing mechanism, expansion of crops and accessions available through the MLS, while also taking into cognisance changes in scientific, technical and policy environment globally,” the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said a consensus was evolved on implementation of farmers’ rights after extensive negotiations at the governing body. “Based on meetings in the last five years of Ad Hoc Technical Expert Group (AHTEG) on farmers’ rights, co-chaired by RC Agrawal and Svanhild Isabelle Batta Torheim (Norway) and the working group/plenary deliberations during the GB9 meeting, a resolution on implementation of farmers rights under Article 9 was finally agreed upon ensuring equilibrium and justice,” the statement said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The governing body urged the member countries to update inventory of national measures, best practices and lessons learnt for national implementation of farmers’ rights under the Treaty, as per the national legislation. India’s experience under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPV&FR) Act, 2001, where farmers’ rights are well balanced with plant breeders rights were included in the resolution, the statement added.

“The governing body also called upon the Treaty Secretariat to include in its multi-year programme of work (MYPOW) for possible impact of digital sequence information (DSI) on farmers’ rights,” the Ministry said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app