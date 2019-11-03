National

Connectivity, maritime cooperation feature in PM Modi’s talks with Thai and Indonesian leaders

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the ASEAN-India Summit on the sideline of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019.

The Prime Minister met his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-Cha and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 14th East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with his Thai counterpart Gen. (Retd.) Prayut Chan-o-Cha and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 14th East Asia Summit and discussed bilateral ties.

The Indian and Thai Prime Ministers discussed ways to enhance connectivity between the two countries and in this regard they welcomed the air link between Bangkok and Guwahati in the Northeast and welcomed finalisation of agreements for cooperation between Ranong Port of Thailand and Kolkata, Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Modi congratulated Mr. Widodo on his recent election victory and discussed possibilities of bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism and extremism. “Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” said a press statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing the crowd during the 'Sawasdee PM Modi’ event in Bangkok, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

India has stopped working in a bureaucratic manner: PM Modi in Thailand

 

India and Indonesia are marking the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2019 and the Indian leader urged Indonesian business houses to take advantage of India’s investment scenario.

Thailand
