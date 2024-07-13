GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress’s K.C. Venugopal’s phone under spyware attack 

Venugopal put out on social media the notice from Apple informing of a ‘targeted mercenary spyware attack’, says Opposition would fight the breach of privacy tooth and nail

Published - July 13, 2024 08:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader K.C. Venugopal. File

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday put out a notice from Apple informing him that a “targeted mercenary spyware attack” had been detected against his iPhone. Earlier this week, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, had also gone public with a similar notice.

In a post on X, Mr. Venugopal, while putting out the notice, said that the Opposition would “oppose this blatantly unconstitutional act and breach of our privacy tooth and nail”. “Thank You PM Modi ji for sending your favourite malicious spyware on my phone also! Apple has been kind enough to intimate me about this special present of yours!” he wrote.

The threat notification sent to him highlighted that he was sent a similar notification on October 30, 2023, and this was another attack against his device.

“Let’s be clear, the Modi government is acting in a criminal and unconstitutional manner, going after political opponents and invading their privacy in this manner. The message of the Lok Sabha elections was that the people reject any attack on the Constitution and the BJP’s fascist agenda,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Besides Ms. Mufti, Samruddha Bharat Foundation founder Pushparaj Deshpande also posted a similar notification from Apple on July 10. The foundation works closely with the Congress.

 In October 2023, such notifications were sent to multiple members of the Opposition, including Congress’s Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Raghav Chadha, and Sitaram Yechury from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Asaduddin Owaisi was also notified last year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.