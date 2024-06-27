ADVERTISEMENT

Congress’s invocation of Constitution just a pretence: BJP

Published - June 27, 2024 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Citizens needed to be informed about the Emergency, says former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on June 27 criticised the Congress for objecting to the condemnation of Emergency in a resolution read out by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the House on Wednesday.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the main Opposition party’s invocation of the Constitution was just a pretence. “It irks the Congress whenever the issue of Emergency is raised... Why shouldn’t it be discussed even though 50 years have passed?” he asked, adding that citizens needed to be informed about it.

He said during the Emergency, then Opposition leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Lalu Prasad, Mulayam Singh, Nitish Kumar, and Ram Vilas Paswan were jailed and activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were tortured. Journalist Kuldeep Nayar was sent to prison and censorship was imposed on the press. The then Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu was dismissed, he said, adding: “The Congress continues to carry this sin.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US